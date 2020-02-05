10:52
Repair of Balykchi – Korumdu road: Workers not paid for 8 months

Workers participating in reconstruction of Balykchi — Korumdu road demand from officials to pay them their wages for eight months of work. A resident of Issyk-Kul region Medetbek Akmatov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Kyrgyzstanis have been working since May last year, and received wages for 2-3 months only. They still cannot receive a clear answer to their complaints from the Ministry of Transport.

«We went to the Government, they told us that the accounts of the Chinese company Long Hai were blocked, and they advised to write a statement to the Financial police. And representatives of the Chinese company say that our Cabinet of Ministers did not transfer money,» Medetbek Akmatov said.

He told that the number of those who cannot get their honestly earned wages reached over 300 people. Many refused to work until they are paid.

The Ministry of Transport informed that the Chinese company should pay the workers 6,700 million soms. The Road Industry Department and Long Hai company concluded an agreement for 6,803 billion soms.

«The work has been completed for 4,271 million soms. The Chinese company received money from the Kyrgyz side in the amount of 4,365 million soms. It turns out that the Ministry of Transport does not owe anyone,» the ministry explained.

Nevertheless, the ministry promised to take control of the issue.
