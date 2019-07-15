Balykchi – Korumdu road: Project cost increases to 8.8 billion soms

Cost of reconstruction of Balykchi — Cholpon-Ata — Korumdu road increased to 8,785 billion soms from the initial price of 6,803 billion soms. The Minister of Transport and Roads Zhanat Beishenov informed the Prime Minister.

According to the press service of the Government, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev got acquainted himself with the construction of the bypass road to Balykchy. He examined the construction sites, talked with representatives of contractors and local residents. The Minister of Transport and Roads said that as of today, the construction of artificial structures, communications and installation of culverts were underway on the bypass road.

About 500 million soms are needed for the construction of the bypass road, which are not included in the preliminary draft of the reconstruction of Balykchi — Cholpon-Ata — Korumdu road.

«Despite the fact that the project of reconstruction of the highway did not take into account such significant expenses, the funds needed to complete the construction of the bypass road will be found. Reconstruction of this important route was started without proper calculations and a project, supported by funding sources. The consequences of such a decision are a heavy burden on the country’s budget up to this day. However, the Cabinet will find the necessary funds to complete the construction of this road this year,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

The head of the government instructed to ensure the quality completion of all construction work in strict accordance with the approved plan.