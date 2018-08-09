Only part of Balykchi - Korumdu road to be repaired by World Nomad Games

Only a part of Balykchi — Korumdu road will be repaired by the 3rd World Nomad Games. The Deputy Director of the Department of Road Facilities Zhumash Soodanbekov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, work will be completed on the section of the route from the 23rd to 43rd kilometer by the Games, repairs from the zero to the 23rd kilometer will be completed by 2019. In addition, the section from the 85th to 104th kilometer will be also completed this year.

"The work is going on intensively. There were problems last month, the construction stopped for a few days. The Ministry of Transport and Road fulfills all the obligations to the contractor, but the company has accounts payable to the suppliers of construction materials and owners of equipment. There is a month wage arrears to the workers, "explained Zhumash Soodanbekov.

Delays in the payment of wages arise periodically. In May, the workers were allocated 100 million soms by the Ministry of Finance. The head of the Ministry of Transport, Zhamshitbek Kalilov, noted that if the wage arrears continue, the contract with the Chinese company Long Hai, which is engaged in construction, would be terminated.