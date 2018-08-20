Prime Minister inspects rehabilitation of Balykchi-Korumdu road

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev got acquainted with the progress of Balykchi-Korumdu road reconstruction in the framework of his one-day working trip to Issyk-Kul region.

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads Azimkan Zhusubaliev reported to the head of the government on ongoing road works and construction of bridges on the main sections of the route.

The Prime Minister noted that road builders should ensure the quality of all ongoing construction works, their timely completion so that the road to meet all modern safety and convenience requirements.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed to promptly resolve financing issues in order to ensure the completion of the construction of the busiest sections of Balykchi-Korumdu highway on schedule. Road workers also must provide access to recreation areas and resorts in the specified period.