Judge of Kara-Kul City Court suspended from office

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree according to which, on the basis of a proposal of the Disciplinary Commission under the Council of Judges, the judge of Kara-Kul City Court of Jalal-Abad region Pamirbek Ymanbekov was suspended from his office. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The basis was a submission of the Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov, which indicates initiation of criminal proceedings against the judge under the Articles «Abuse of official position» and «Extortion of bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
