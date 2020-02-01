Salary of patrol police in Bishkek increased by 40 percent

Salary of employees of the patrol police in Bishkek was increased by 40 percent. Press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital reported.

Junior inspectors of the patrol police were previously paid 22,200 soms, and now — 26,200 soms.

The service should employ 840 more employees. At least 452 people have been hired. «At present, 202 employees are undergoing special training at the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs,» the press service said.

The patrol service began to work in all districts of Bishkek on December 20, 2019.