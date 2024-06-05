14:03
Car of Patrol Police Service burns down in Osh city

A car of the local department of the Patrol Police Service burned down in Osh city. A reader reported and sent a video from the scene.

The video shows a patrol car standing on the side of the road with fire blazing from under its hood.

The press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of Osh told 24.kg news agency that no one was injured as a result of the fire. The fire broke out under the hood in the engine compartment. The officers tried to put it out by their own forces, but the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived and extinguished the fire. The necessary expertise was ordered.

The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic said that the message about the fire was received on June 3 at about 12.43 p.m. A brigade of the fire department went to the place, who completely extinguished the fire at 12.55 p.m.
