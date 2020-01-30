Matraimovs’ lawsuit against media to be considered by Sverdlovsky District Court

Consideration of the lawsuit of the Matraimovs against three media outlets — 24.kg news agency, Kloop, Azattyk and Ali Toktakunov continues in the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek. Judge Zhyldyz Ibraimova chairs the trial.

The judge dismissed petition of Azattyk’s lawyer Akmat Alagushev to transfer consideration of the claim to the Leninsky District Court.

«There was no challenge of the judge. The arguments of the defendant Alagushev are untenable. «Nonconfidence in judge cannot be a basis for transfer of a case to another court,» Zhyldyz Ibraimova said.

Earlier, the deputy of the Parliament Iskender Matraimov, his wife Minovar Dzhumaeva, the former deputy head of the Customs Service Raimbek Matraimov, his wife Uulkan Turgunova, and the Ismail Matraimov Fund Public Foundation withdrew material claims against 24.kg news agency in the amount of 15 million soms.