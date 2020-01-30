11:31
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Matraimovs’ lawsuit against media to be considered by Sverdlovsky District Court

Consideration of the lawsuit of the Matraimovs against three media outlets — 24.kg news agency, Kloop, Azattyk and Ali Toktakunov continues in the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek. Judge Zhyldyz Ibraimova chairs the trial.

The judge dismissed petition of Azattyk’s lawyer Akmat Alagushev to transfer consideration of the claim to the Leninsky District Court.

«There was no challenge of the judge. The arguments of the defendant Alagushev are untenable. «Nonconfidence in judge cannot be a basis for transfer of a case to another court,» Zhyldyz Ibraimova said.

Earlier, the deputy of the Parliament Iskender Matraimov, his wife Minovar Dzhumaeva, the former deputy head of the Customs Service Raimbek Matraimov, his wife Uulkan Turgunova, and the Ismail Matraimov Fund Public Foundation withdrew material claims against 24.kg news agency in the amount of 15 million soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/142049/
views: 66
Print
Related
The Matraimovs withdraw material claims to 24.kg news agency
Achyk Sayasat Plus newspaper loses case to official from Ministry of Health
The Matraimovs’ lawsuit against media: Trial adjourned to January 29
Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins
Investigation on statement of Ruslan Matraimov against Kloop employees begins
Prime Minister: Claims against media - not the only way to resolve disputes
Amount of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against media overstated, President believes
Matraimov’s lawsuits against media. Trial to begin on January 20, 2020
Matraimovs’ lawsuits. Court allows publication of quotes from investigation
Matraimov's lawyers demand to ban dissemination of information about family
Popular
Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan
New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended
Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
30 January, Thursday
11:22
Members of organized crime group arrested in Osh city Members of organized crime group arrested in Osh city
11:12
Number of coronavirus cases in China overtakes SARS
11:01
Guarantee Fund helps businessmen to take 921 mln soms of loans
10:46
Kyrgyzstani spreads fake news about coronavirus in Moscow
10:20
Matraimovs’ lawsuit against media to be considered by Sverdlovsky District Court
29 January, Wednesday
18:24
Six more students arrived from China quarantined
18:06
Erkin Checheibaev dismissed from post of Deputy Minister of Health
18:00
Lawyer tells about withdrawal of material claims to 24.kg news agency
17:43
Minibus driver knocks down and kills elderly woman in Bishkek
17:39
Kairat Osmonaliev to be held accountable for knowingly false information