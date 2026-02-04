All parking in Bishkek to switch to QR code–only payments

All parking areas in Bishkek will transition to QR code—only payment. The plans were announced by Bakai Asylbek uulu, Director of City Road and Transport Infrastructure municipal enterprise, at a joint meeting of Emgek and Zhany Kuch factions of the Bishkek City Council.

According to him, the capital currently has 3,221 parking spaces. A pilot project introducing QR code—based parking payments is already underway in the city.

Bakai Asylbek uulu noted that payments via QR codes are currently being collected in the area from Bokonbaev Street to Zhibek Zholu Avenue.

QR codes will be installed throughout the city in order to eliminate the need for parking attendants, he added.