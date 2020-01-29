Ombudsman urges MPs to withdraw draft bill on NGOs reporting

Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tokon Mamytov called on deputies to withdraw their initiative, which obliges NGOs to report on sources of their funding, today during discussion of the bill.

According to him, this document will undermine the activities of NGOs in the regions and will require additional money from the budget. Tokon Mamytov, citing experts of Adilet Legal Clinic, noted that the amendments contradict the Constitution.

«I propose holding an extended public hearing with participation of three parties: the initiators, those who are against, and those who are for, listen to all opinions, and, taking into account comments and suggestions, think already on a version of the law. The initiative should be withdrawn so far,» the Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov said.

Representatives of Kyrk Choro movement also demand from NGOs to report on their donors.

Human rights activists stressed that in democratic countries, the requirement to publish reports can be set only for those NGOs that additionally acquired the status of a charitable or socially useful organizations.

Recall, the Parliament rejected the bill on foreign agents in the third reading in 2016.