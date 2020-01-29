15:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ombudsman urges MPs to withdraw draft bill on NGOs reporting

Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tokon Mamytov called on deputies to withdraw their initiative, which obliges NGOs to report on sources of their funding, today during discussion of the bill.

According to him, this document will undermine the activities of NGOs in the regions and will require additional money from the budget. Tokon Mamytov, citing experts of Adilet Legal Clinic, noted that the amendments contradict the Constitution.

«I propose holding an extended public hearing with participation of three parties: the initiators, those who are against, and those who are for, listen to all opinions, and, taking into account comments and suggestions, think already on a version of the law. The initiative should be withdrawn so far,» the Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov said.

Representatives of Kyrk Choro movement also demand from NGOs to report on their donors.

Human rights activists stressed that in democratic countries, the requirement to publish reports can be set only for those NGOs that additionally acquired the status of a charitable or socially useful organizations.

Recall, the Parliament rejected the bill on foreign agents in the third reading in 2016.
link: https://24.kg/english/141975/
views: 40
Print
Related
Cholpon Dzhakupova about threats caused by attempts to take control of NGOs
Unknown women try to disrupt human rights defenders’ forum in Bishkek
Parliament deputy proposes to oblige NGOs to report on funding sources
Kyrk Choro demands from NGOs to disclose their sources of funding
Non-governmental foundations at schools may be closed
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises not to pursue journalists in court
President tells about his relatives and where they work
Dinara Alyaeva: Even skeptics left meeting with president satisfied
Cholpon Dzhakupova surprised by president’s work capacity
Disabled mothers get baby kits in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303 Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
29 January, Wednesday
15:21
Ombudsman urges MPs to withdraw draft bill on NGOs reporting Ombudsman urges MPs to withdraw draft bill on NGOs repo...
15:06
Cholpon Dzhakupova about threats caused by attempts to take control of NGOs
13:57
Two-year-old boy dies from beating in Suzak
13:49
China predicts peak of coronavirus outbreak
13:37
Unknown women try to disrupt human rights defenders’ forum in Bishkek