Kyrk Choro demands from NGOs to disclose their sources of funding

Leaders of Kyrk Choro movement ask the President, Government and the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to adopt a relevant law on non-governmental organizations and foreign agents working in Kyrgyzstan. They announced today at a press conference.

According to participants of the press conference, it is necessary to limit the activities of NGOs and demand from their leaders to disclose their sources of funding.

«Our non-governmental and non-profit organizations are always and everywhere advocating for transparency. I think they will not be against disclosure of their sources of financing and informing about their budget,» said Uran Ryskulov.

Another participant of the press conference, Zamir Kochorbaev, called for restricting the activities of foreign agents, because «they are often engaged in provocative work in our country.»