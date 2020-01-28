Kyrgyzstan exports 14 tons of gold to China in 2019

Kyrgyzstan exported 14 tons of gold to China last year. Representatives of the State Customs Service announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on fuel, energy complex and subsoil use.

According to them, 71 percent of gold ore mined in the country is transported to China.

«In 2018, at least 19,300 tons of ore were exported, in 2019 — 20,300 tons. Customs duties amounted to 4.7 million soms last year,» representatives of the State Customs Service said.

In total, 2,435 licenses for mining operations have been issued in the Kyrgyz Republic, 469 of them — for gold exploration, 104 — for mining of the precious metal.