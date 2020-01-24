President threatens with criminal liability for infringement of business rights

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov repeatedly called on state agencies not to infringe the rights of business at a meeting of the Security Council today.

The head of state said that officials of ministries and departments, hiding behind the fight against corruption, hinder businessmen from working.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov also noted that digital technologies must be introduced in order to effectively combat corruption.

«We urgently need to create a transparent and accountable decision-making system based on the use of innovative methods and advanced information technologies. Therefore, it is important to implement the decisions of the Security Council,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.