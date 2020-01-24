16:18
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President threatens with criminal liability for infringement of business rights

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov repeatedly called on state agencies not to infringe the rights of business at a meeting of the Security Council today.

The head of state said that officials of ministries and departments, hiding behind the fight against corruption, hinder businessmen from working.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov also noted that digital technologies must be introduced in order to effectively combat corruption.

«We urgently need to create a transparent and accountable decision-making system based on the use of innovative methods and advanced information technologies. Therefore, it is important to implement the decisions of the Security Council,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/141541/
views: 86
Print
Related
President Jeenbekov tells why fight against corruption comes to naught
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to hold meeting of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan
Corruption at Customs on agenda of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan
Situation around Atambayev. Results of Security Council’s meeting
Head of Security Council: Growth of extremism, separatism, terrorism continues
288 criminal cases opened on corruption facts in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Omurbek Suvanaliev appointed Deputy Secretary of Security Council
Businessmen complain to Security Council about incompetence of officials
Security Council tells about investigation of high profile cases
Security Council considers resonant appeals of citizens to president
Popular
Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink
Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village
Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway
Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins
24 January, Friday
16:06
Women try to sell baby for $ 5,000 in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan Women try to sell baby for $ 5,000 in Osh region of Kyr...
15:49
Jeenbekov: Corruption issues will always be under my control
15:43
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on import of meat from China
15:35
Coronavirus in China: Health Ministry forms emergency response center
15:25
President threatens with criminal liability for infringement of business rights