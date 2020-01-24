14:47
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to hold meeting of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will hold the next meeting of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic today. Presidential press service reported.

The Security Council will consider implementation of its decisions taken at meetings in 2018-2019, in particular, implementation of the decisions of the Security Council on relevant measures to combat corruption in judicial, supervisory and law enforcement agencies, on measures to digitally develop the country and ensure security in the field of subsoil use.

Proposals to the list of strategic objects of the Kyrgyz Republic will be considered.
