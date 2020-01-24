Batukaev’s release: Doctor confirms that bone marrow was affected by leukemia

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek continues to consider a criminal case on release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev.

Zamir Zhooshev, a lawyer of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, told 24.kg news agency that a hematologist Elena Gavrilenko was questioned during the trial. She participated in the investigation of the deputy commission on the release of Aziz Batukaev in 2013.

«The doctor said in court that, in the presence of commission members at the National Center of Hematology and Oncology, she conducted a test of Batukaev’s bone marrow. Name of the crime boss was on a special container. She revealed that the bone marrow was indeed affected with acute leukemia. However, the doctor cannot say 100 percent that the samples belonged specifically to Batukaev, since she did not receive them,» Zamir Zhooshev said.

The witness, according to the lawyer, also explained: in order to confirm that the bone marrow belonged to Batukaev, the investigators had to take samples directly from him.

«Since the tests were not taken from Batukaev himself, it is impossible to say that they do not belong to him,» the lawyer added.

Investigation into illegal release of the crime boss resumed in January 2019. The case was sent to court in October.

The defendants are 19 people. These are the doctors and a laboratory assistant who diagnosed the convict, representatives of the State Penitentiary Service and other senior officials, including the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev.