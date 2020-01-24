10:10
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Batukaev’s release: Doctor confirms that bone marrow was affected by leukemia

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek continues to consider a criminal case on release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev.

Zamir Zhooshev, a lawyer of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, told 24.kg news agency that a hematologist Elena Gavrilenko was questioned during the trial. She participated in the investigation of the deputy commission on the release of Aziz Batukaev in 2013.

Related news
Batukaev’s release: Lawyers ask to question Ramzan Kadyrov
«The doctor said in court that, in the presence of commission members at the National Center of Hematology and Oncology, she conducted a test of Batukaev’s bone marrow. Name of the crime boss was on a special container. She revealed that the bone marrow was indeed affected with acute leukemia. However, the doctor cannot say 100 percent that the samples belonged specifically to Batukaev, since she did not receive them,» Zamir Zhooshev said.

The witness, according to the lawyer, also explained: in order to confirm that the bone marrow belonged to Batukaev, the investigators had to take samples directly from him.

«Since the tests were not taken from Batukaev himself, it is impossible to say that they do not belong to him,» the lawyer added.

Investigation into illegal release of the crime boss resumed in January 2019. The case was sent to court in October.

The defendants are 19 people. These are the doctors and a laboratory assistant who diagnosed the convict, representatives of the State Penitentiary Service and other senior officials, including the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev.
link: https://24.kg/english/141453/
views: 18
Print
Related
Batukaev’s release: Lawyers ask to question Ramzan Kadyrov
Preventive measure for defendants in Aziz Batukaev’s case extended
Batukaev’s release. Preventive measure to 10 defendants extended
Batukaev’s release. Judge Zhapar Ermatov remanded in custody until 2020
Batukaev’s release. Marat Bekenov placed under house arrest
Batukaev’s release. Hearing postponed due to Atambayev’s illness
Batukaev’s release. Almazbek Atambayev to be brought to court
Batukaev’s case. Trial postponed due to disease of Abdukhalim Raimzhanov
Atambayev’s case. Former president refuses to attend trial
Atambayev’s case. Trial of case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev begins
Popular
Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink
Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village
Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins
Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway
24 January, Friday
10:01
Batukaev’s release: Doctor confirms that bone marrow was affected by leukemia Batukaev’s release: Doctor confirms that bone marrow wa...
09:42
Omurbek Tekebayev not to form political alliance with Kamchybek Tashiev
09:33
Achyk Sayasat Plus newspaper loses case to official from Ministry of Health
09:23
Kyrgyzstanis consider the Customs as most corrupt state agency
23 January, Thursday
18:07
Eight citizens of Uzbekistan detained for begging in Bishkek
17:19
Participants of rally in support of Batken sue Zhenish Razakov
17:01
Land exchange on Kyrgyz-Tajik border discussed in Bishkek
16:47
Return of children from Iraq. Diplomats ready to leave
16:34
Chingiz Aidarbekov stands up for Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan