Batukaev’s release: Lawyers ask to question Ramzan Kadyrov

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek continues to consider a criminal case on illegal release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev.

Lawyer of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Sergei Slesarev, told 24.kg news agency that during the court hearing the defense filed a motion for interrogation of the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov. However, a judge Emil Kaipov refused to grant the request.

«The case contains testimonies of the ex-deputy prime minister Shamil Atakhanov that the President of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov called Almazbek Atambayev. The latter, allegedly, guaranteed Atambayev extradition of Zhanysh Bakiyev in exchange for release of the ill Aziz Batukaev. Investigators and prosecutors should have verified this information, in particular, was there really a call. However, this has not been done. Therefore, the defense asked to question Ramzan Kadyrov,» Sergei Slesarev said.

In addition, the court refused the lawyers’ request for interrogation of Zhanysh Bakiyev. He, according to the testimony of Shamil Atakhanov, allegedly, having learned that he should be extradited to Bishkek, left for the United Arab Emirates.

The next hearing of the case will take place in the building of the Pervomaisky District Court.

Investigation into illegal release of the crime boss resumed in January 2019. It was sent to court in October.

The defendants are 19 people. These are the doctors and laboratory assistant, who diagnosed the convict, representatives of the State Penitentiary Service and other senior officials, including the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev.