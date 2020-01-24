10:10
Achyk Sayasat Plus newspaper loses case to official from Ministry of Health

Gulmira Shakirova, head of the Drug Supply and Medical Devices Department of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, won a lawsuit against Achyk Sayasat Plus newspaper. The hearing took place in the Pervomaisky District Court.

The plaintiff demanded from the media outlet 500,000 soms as compensation for moral damage. She complained about materials alleging overpriced medicines and smuggled drugs. Correspondents of the newspaper conducted a journalistic investigation.

The claim was partially upheld. Gulmira Shakirova will get 50,000 soms as compensation for moral damage.
