Kyrgyzstanis consider the Customs as most corrupt state agency

As a result of 2019, Kyrgyzstanis named the State Customs Service as the most corrupt state body. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

People rated the overall level of corruption in the country at 14.1 points. This is only 0.2 points higher than in the first half of 2019. At the same time, the leaders of the corruption ranking in the assessment went into the red.

The population confidence index was estimated in points — from −100 to +100. The higher the score, the higher is the confidence. The Kyrgyzstanis were asked to answer three questions: «How much do you trust a particular state agency?», «How do you assess the level of corruption in it?» and «How do you generally assess its activity?».

The citizens consider the Customs Service as the most corrupt state agency (−18.3 points). The score improved by 0.4 points for six months.

The top three most corrupt are the Ministry of Health (−11.3 points) and the State Penitentiary Service (-9.2 points).

The remaining state agencies, albeit with small scores, but got higher points. This means that the population considers them as less corrupt.

At the end of 2019, not a single state agency managed to score even 50 points. Only local state authorities have managed to get closer to the mark. They scored 46.5 points.

It is interesting that indicators are still positive in most of the regions. People believe that there is corruption, but the situation is not so complicated.

The overall level of corruption at state agencies went into the red only in Bishkek.

Bishkek residents believe that only six state bodies were less corrupt than the rest — the State Agency for Local Government Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund, the State Agency for Youth Affairs and Sports, the State Committee for Communications and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The level of corruption is below zero at all other agencies.