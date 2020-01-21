14:34
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Man who fell from 8th floor in Bishkek has no fractures

Condition of a man, who fell out from the eighth floor window two days ago in Bishkek, is stable. Chief Physician of the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics, Almazbek Kubatbekov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the man has already been transferred to a ward.

«X-ray photograph showed that the man has no fractures, but he has a brain injury. In general, the condition is stable,» Almazbek Kubatbekov said.

Recall, resident of a multi-storey building on Bokonbaev Street fell on the roof of a store in Bishkek on January 19.
link: https://24.kg/english/141103/
views: 64
Print
Related
Man falls on the roof of a store in Bishkek
Man accidentally cuts his throat by chainsaw in Osh city
Schoolboy dies at car wash in Osh city
Woman falls off a cliff on Bishkek-Osh road
16-year-old teenager falls from fourth floor window in Bishkek
Accident in Issyk-Kul. Sergey Smirnov placed on state wanted list
16-year-old girl falls into Arashan river and dies
5-year-old child drowns in water canal in Alamedin district
Man shoots himself in car in Sokuluk district
Boy dies after falling out of high-rise building window in Bishkek
Popular
Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city
Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh
Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index
21 January, Tuesday
14:12
Abduction of girl in Tokmak: Suspects placed under house arrest Abduction of girl in Tokmak: Suspects placed under hous...
13:57
Man who fell from 8th floor in Bishkek has no fractures
13:39
Kursan Asanov’s case: Editor of Chyndyk newspaper placed under house arrest
13:27
British Ambassador brings 10 kg of meat for wounded snow leopard
11:53
Gender quota proposed for Government of Kyrgyzstan