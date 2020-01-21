Man who fell from 8th floor in Bishkek has no fractures

Condition of a man, who fell out from the eighth floor window two days ago in Bishkek, is stable. Chief Physician of the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics, Almazbek Kubatbekov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the man has already been transferred to a ward.

«X-ray photograph showed that the man has no fractures, but he has a brain injury. In general, the condition is stable,» Almazbek Kubatbekov said.

Recall, resident of a multi-storey building on Bokonbaev Street fell on the roof of a store in Bishkek on January 19.