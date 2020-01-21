Kyrgyzstan imports 972,900 tons of fuel and lubricants in 2019

According to preliminary data, Kyrgyzstan has imported 972,900 tons of oil products during 2019. The Association of Oil Traders reported.

At least 453,800 tons of gasoline and 519,100 tons of diesel fuel have been reportedly imported. The main and the only source of official supplies of fuel and lubricants to the republic is Russia.

«Thanks to the duty-free import of fuel and lubricants, Kyrgyz consumers save significant amounts of money. Last year alone, duty savings amounted to $ 27.2 million,» the Association said.