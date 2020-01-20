Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village

An illegal mining farm was discovered in Maevka village in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan on the territory of Agrostroi CJSC. The National Energy Holding reported.

A container with installed equipment for cryptocurrency mining was found during inspection of the mining farm. In 2019, Agrostroi CJSC has consumed about 283,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity, including for mining.

«Severelectro OJSC was instructed to cut off the power supply for mining and take strict disciplinary measures against employees of the district electric networks of Alamedin district, who allowed illegal connection of the mining farm,» the organization noted.

The National Energy Holding added that measures were being taken to create a mechanism for regulation of activities of mining farms.