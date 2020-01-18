Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh

A member of an organized crime group nicknamed Kazak was detained in Osh city. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the southern capital reported.

The crime boss is suspected of robbery at Narodny store on the night of January 17.

The member of the organized crime group is also charged with serious crimes, in particular, raping a minor girl, as well as organizing a robbery attack on a brother of ex-mayor of Osh city. By decision of the court, Kazak was placed under house arrest. After public outrage, the President dismissed the judge, who released the suspect.