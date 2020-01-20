Mountain passes’ roads scattered with sand and gravel to prevent icing

Sections of the roads, running through mountain passes of Kyrgyzstan, are scattered with sand and gravel daily to prevent icing. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

The work is being carried out on Too-Ashuu pass in Chui region, Ala-Bel, Kok-Bel, Chapchima in — Jalal-Abad region and Otmok pass — in Talas region. In addition, employees of the Ministry of Transport and the State Traffic Safety Department inspect vehicles for presence of snow chains, winter tires and diesel fuel at Sosnovka, Kara-Kul checkpoints and at the checkpoints in front of the passes.

«Today, according to Kyrgyzhydromet forecasts, snow is possible in some foothill and mountainous areas of the country. Therefore, we ask drivers traveling through the passes to replace summer tires with winter ones, to have anti-icing chains and a shovel with them. It is better to keep a distance of 500 meters between vehicles on the roads,» the Ministry of Transport stressed.