12:40
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Mountain passes’ roads scattered with sand and gravel to prevent icing

Sections of the roads, running through mountain passes of Kyrgyzstan, are scattered with sand and gravel daily to prevent icing. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

The work is being carried out on Too-Ashuu pass in Chui region, Ala-Bel, Kok-Bel, Chapchima in — Jalal-Abad region and Otmok pass — in Talas region. In addition, employees of the Ministry of Transport and the State Traffic Safety Department inspect vehicles for presence of snow chains, winter tires and diesel fuel at Sosnovka, Kara-Kul checkpoints and at the checkpoints in front of the passes.

«Today, according to Kyrgyzhydromet forecasts, snow is possible in some foothill and mountainous areas of the country. Therefore, we ask drivers traveling through the passes to replace summer tires with winter ones, to have anti-icing chains and a shovel with them. It is better to keep a distance of 500 meters between vehicles on the roads,» the Ministry of Transport stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/140971/
views: 52
Print
Related
1.3 billion soms spent on road sector in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan passportizes 700 kilometers of roads
Transport Ministry voices price of passportization of roads
Some roads in Bishkek to be closed to traffic on March 21
Guarantee service life of roads in Kyrgyzstan increased
820 people died on roads of Kyrgyzstan for 11 months of 2017
Almost two thousand drivers fined for week for speeding up
Kyrgyz Ministry of Transport to check quality of roads using mobile laboratory
Prime Minister sees into “general situation on roads”
Number of accidents in Bishkek increases by 81 percent for year
Popular
Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city
Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh
Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index
20 January, Monday
12:13
Mountain passes’ roads scattered with sand and gravel to prevent icing Mountain passes’ roads scattered with sand and gravel t...
11:28
Sapar Isakov's lawyers appeal to Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan
11:13
Famous manaschi Saparbek Kasmambetov passes away
10:41
Man falls on the roof of a store in Bishkek
10:24
Two people killed, 7 injured in traffic accident on Bishkek-Torugart highway
18 January, Saturday
15:24
Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov