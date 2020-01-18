13:17
Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index

Numbeo statistical resource published a ranking of the most expensive cities in the world.

According to the Cost of Living Index, the top 5 are major cities in Switzerland — Zurich, Basel, Lausanne, Geneva and Bern. The Norwegian cities Stavanger, Trondheim and Oslo take the 6th, the 7th and the 8th lines. The cities of Reykjavik (Iceland) and New York (USA) close the top 10.

Bishkek takes the 410th place in the list of the most expensive cities in the world.

Washington (USA) occupies the 17th line, and Tokyo (Japan) — the 21st. Moscow (Russia) takes the 235th place, Nur-Sultan (Astana) — the 389th, Tashkent (Uzbekistan) — the 416th. Dushanbe (Tajikistan) and Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) were not included in the ranking, but there is Tbilisi (Georgia) — the 407th place, Baku (Azerbaijan) — the 393rd and Yerevan (Armenia) — the 381st.

In total, there are 442 cities in the list. Cities with the lowest cost of living are located in India -Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram.

As the website says, the Cost of Living Index is calculated based on prices in stores and restaurants, transportation costs, utility bills, and purchasing power of the local population.
