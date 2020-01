Border guards prevented an attempt to smuggle alcohol into Kyrgyzstan at Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. Press service of the State Border Service reported.

On January 17, a Volvo truck, driven by a 29-year-old citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, arrived at Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhny checkpoint from Kazakhstan. During inspection of the vehicle, behavior of the driver, who suddenly began getting nervous, caused suspicions of the border guards.

«During detailed inspection of the vehicle, the border guards found alcoholic products without accompanying documents. After drawing up the relevant documents, the driver and the cargo were handed over to employees of the territorial division of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes,» the Border Service added.