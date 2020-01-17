Border conflict: Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov names betrayers

Coordination meeting on border issues was held in Batken yesterday. It was chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov. The media were not allowed to attend the event.

As the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region told 24.kg news agency, Akram Madumarov reported on the current situation in Batken region.

According to the plenipotentiary representative, 14 conflicts occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in 2019, 11 of which occurred on the territory of Batken district, other 3 — in Leilek district. Firearms were used by citizens of both sides in 8 of them. Facts of illegal construction were registered — 10 by Kyrgyzstanis and 37 — by citizens of Tajikistan.

It became known during the meeting that citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic continue to sell real estate to citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Zhenish Razakov instructed local officials to begin the process of returning private property under the law.

«We are fighting for every meter of the border territory. Argue ourselves hoarse. And some Kyrgyzstanis sell their houses and plots. How is this possible? This is our land. Our land is sold. Local residents should tell those who do it that sale of houses and land in border areas is a betrayal. Yes, this is a betrayal of the state,» he said.

A rally was held in Bishkek on January 15. It was attended by residents of Batken region and civic activists. They demanded resignation of Zhenish Razakov.

Recall, a conflict occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on the night of January 10. Citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at the house and cars of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and then fired at border guards and law enforcement officers who were at the scene. When the Tajiks repeatedly stoned a car of a Kyrgyzstani, citizens of Kyrgyzstan gathered and blocked Osh — Batken — Isfana road. After intervention of security forces, the road was opened. Activists held a rally at the building of the Parliament in Bishkek on January 13. They demanded from the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to take personal control of the problems on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

Negotiations between the parties ended with signing of a protocol.