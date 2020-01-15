Participants of rally in support of Batken demand resignation of Zhenish Razakov

A rally is held in Bishkek today in connection with another conflict that occurred in border region. Residents of Batken region and civic activists participate in the protest.

Batken residents demand from the authorities to release the detained residents of Kok-Tash, as well as not to exert pressure on local residents.

«A person who does not solve anything was appointed the head of the region. We need strong leaders who are able to speak on equal terms with the Tajik authorities. And some of our officials, it seems, are working in the interests of our neighbors and are putting pressure on the Kyrgyzstanis, who came out to defend their homes and native land,» one of the protesters said.

A demand to dismiss the representative of the Government in the region Akram Madumarov and the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov was voiced at the rally.

«There is no confidence in Zhenish Razakov. He must resign,» protesters demand.

Recall, a conflict occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on the night of January 10. Citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at the house and cars of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and then fired at border guards and law enforcement officers who were at the scene. When the Tajiks repeatedly stoned a car of a Kyrgyzstani, citizens of Kyrgyzstan gathered and blocked Osh — Batken — Isfana road. After intervention of security forces, the road was opened. Activists held a rally at the building of the Parliament in Bishkek on January 13. They demanded from the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to take personal control of the problems on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

Negotiations between the parties ended with signing of a protocol yesterday.