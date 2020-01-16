18:32
Four Kyrgyzstanis killed in traffic accident in northern Kazakhstan

Four Kyrgyzstanis died as a result of a traffic accident in Aktobe region of Kazakhstan. REGNUM news agency reported with reference to the Police Department of the republic.

The traffic accident occurred on January 16 at 2.30 near Irgiz village on Samara — Shymkent highway. Driver of LADA 21 070 car lost control of the vehicle due to ice.

The vehicle drove into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a Chevrolet Cruze car.

As a result, the LADA driver and three its passengers died at the scene, another passenger was hospitalized.
