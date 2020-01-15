16:29
Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov meets with residents of Kok-Tash village

Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov met with residents of Kok-Tash village. Press service of the Government reported.

During the meeting, the official answered a number of questions, including regarding detention of four villagers on suspicion of provocative actions at the border.

The Cabinet of Ministers noted that the issue would be considered under the law.

Zhenish Razakov will hold a coordination meeting on border issues in Batken with participation of the heads of the State Committee for National Security, the State Border Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office and local authorities of the region tomorrow.

Participants of the meeting will discuss issues of ensuring public security and order in the border area, social and economic development of the region, as well as strengthening cross-border cooperation, stepping up awareness-raising work among the population on negotiations with the Tajik side.
