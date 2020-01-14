Border conflict: Emomali Rahmon fires Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

By decree of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kyrgyzstan Sukhrob Olimzoda was relieved of his post due to transfer to another job.

According to the press service of the head of Tajikistan, Nazirmad Alizoda was appointed to this diplomatic post by another presidential decree. He is 52 years old; he has been in the diplomatic service since 2003. For the past five years, Nazirmad Alizoda had been heading the diplomatic mission of the Republic of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan.

Recall, a conflict occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on the night of January 10. Citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at the house and cars of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and then fired at border guards and law enforcement officers who were at the scene. When the Tajiks repeatedly stoned a car of a Kyrgyzstani, citizens of Kyrgyzstan gathered and blocked Osh — Batken — Isfana road. After intervention of security forces, the road was opened. Activists held a rally at the building of the Parliament in Bishkek on January 13. They demanded from the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to take personal control of the problems on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan was called on to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. The diplomat was handed a note of protest.