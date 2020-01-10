Border conflict: Note of protest handed to Ambassador of Tajikistan

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan Sukhrob Olimzoda was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the Foreign Ministry reported.

The diplomat was reportedly handed a note of protest in connection with the incident that occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on the night of January 10.

The conflict occurred in Zhaka-Oruk area tonight. According to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at a car in Kocho-Karyn area. The car was moving from Batken to Kok-Tash village. The Tajiks stoned the house of a Kyrgyzstani in Dakhma area at about 2.40 am. Border guards, who, along with the police, were heading to the house of the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, were shot at from a hunting rifle from Tajikistan.

In the afternoon on January 9, residents of Kok-Tash stated that citizens of Tajikistan attempted to set fire to the house of their fellow villager.

Situation has stabilized. However, all Kyrgyzstanis living in Dakhma area have been evacuated.