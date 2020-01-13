Snow leopard rescued in Naryn transported to rehabilitation center in Issyk-Kul

A snow leopard found in a barn in Naryn region was released into the enclosure of the rehabilitation center of the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) in Ananyevo village. The organization provided a video.

Recall, the snow leopard was found in Naryn region. The predator tried to attack cattle, but the dogs scared it. The animal ran into the barn and no longer tried to escape. The local resident drove the dogs away and immediately informed the local hunting expert, and then the Bars group.

The snow leopard was first taken to Bishkek. After examination by the veterinarians, a decision was made to send it to a rehabilitation center. The animal is old and will not be able to hunt on its own. It was given the name Ak-Moor.

Another snow leopard was discovered in a forest on a tree in Talas region. It had a gunshot wound. The animal was transported to the capital and underwent surgery. The State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry, together with law enforcement agencies, are finding out how the snow leopard ended up in the forest and who shot at it.