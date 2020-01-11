Examination finds Asel Koduranova and Irina Karamushkina sane

Asel Koduranova, a deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, was found sane on the basis of a psychiatric examination. She told 24.kg news agency.

As the deputy stressed, her colleague Irina Karamushkina had the same result. «We study the results of other examinations. There are no complaints so far, but if in doubt, we will challenge them,» she said.

Asel Koduranova is suspected of taking hostages and an attempt to seize power. She is under house arrest until February 9 by court order.

Investigation into the criminal case on the events in Koi-Tash village is completed. According to preliminary data, 12 people are defendants in the case. Two of them — the former chief of the people’s headquarters Kiyas Smailov and the ex-head of Dan State Enterprise Alga Kylychev entered into a plea bargain and their cases will be severed into a separate case.

After familiarization, the case will be sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office for further transfer to the court. A lawyer Sergei Slesarev noted that the hearing is likely to be closed.