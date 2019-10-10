13:45
Asel Koduranova suspected of organizing hostage-taking

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Asel Koduranova was handed a notice of suspicion of committing crimes. Her lawyer Bakyt Avtandil uulu told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Asel Koduranova is suspected under Articles 43 Part 2 (organization of a crime) and 244 Part 3 (taking hostages and keeping a person to force state to take or refrain from taking any action as a direct or indirect condition for release of hostage) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«My client has a decision of the committee, according to which she had to visit St. Petersburg city to take part in an event. Asel Koduranova notified investigators of this, but it turned out at the airport that she was included in the watch list. She had been in the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs since 12.00. A preventive measure will be chosen for her in the near future. I consider the accusation as illegal and absurd,» Bakyt Avtandil uulu said.
