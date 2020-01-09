12:45
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Atambayev’s case. Asel Koduranova’s property not arrested

Property of Asel Koduranova, a deputy of SDPK faction, has not been arrested. Official representative of the party of the Social Democrats Kunduz Zholdubaeva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the reason is that the deputy has no housing and vehicles. Asel Koduranova is suspected of taking hostages and an attempt to seize power. She is under house arrest until February 9 by court order.

Asel Koduranova, like other persons under investigation — Irina Karamushkina and Kunduz Zholdubaeva — studies the results of examinations. Investigation into the events in Koi-Tash is at its final stage.
link:
views: 37
Print
Related
Atambayev’s case. Asel Koduranova placed under house arrest
Asel Koduranova placed under house arrest
Asel Koduranova suspected of organizing hostage-taking
Asel Koduranova removed from post of Vice Speaker of Parliament
Asel Koduranova relieved of post of Vice Speaker of Parliament
Popular
New look at Kyrgyz traditions from Diarmuid Sherry from Ireland New look at Kyrgyz traditions from Diarmuid Sherry from Ireland
4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan 4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan
Banks of Kyrgyzstan to request more information when sending money Banks of Kyrgyzstan to request more information when sending money
Driver’s licenses issued on public holidays in Kyrgyzstan: January 6 -7 Driver’s licenses issued on public holidays in Kyrgyzstan: January 6 -7
9 January, Thursday
12:12
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all distric...
12:08
Atambayev’s case. Asel Koduranova’s property not arrested
11:58
Women whose daughters, grandchildren stay in Syria threaten with rally
11:37
Spokesperson for President tells why child support to be priority in 2020
11:21
American film director shoots film about Aisuluu Tynybekova