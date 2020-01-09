Atambayev’s case. Asel Koduranova’s property not arrested

Property of Asel Koduranova, a deputy of SDPK faction, has not been arrested. Official representative of the party of the Social Democrats Kunduz Zholdubaeva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the reason is that the deputy has no housing and vehicles. Asel Koduranova is suspected of taking hostages and an attempt to seize power. She is under house arrest until February 9 by court order.

Asel Koduranova, like other persons under investigation — Irina Karamushkina and Kunduz Zholdubaeva — studies the results of examinations. Investigation into the events in Koi-Tash is at its final stage.