Atambayev’s case: Asel Koduranova remanded under house arrest until April 9

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered extension of preventive measure to a member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Asel Koduranova.

The investigators filed a petition for keeping the deputy under house arrest until April 9. The court granted the request.

Asel Koduranova is suspected of taking hostages and attempt to seize power. She is under house arrest until February 9 by court order.

Investigation into the criminal case on the events in Koi-Tash is completed. The defendants are familiarizing with the materials.