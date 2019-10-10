13:48
Asel Koduranova placed under house arrest

Asel Koduranova, member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, was placed under house arrest until December 9. Her lawyer Bakyt Avtandil uulu told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, taking into account the opinion of the investigation. The lawyer does not intend to appeal this decision in a higher court.

«The prosecutor’s office requested to restrict Asel Koduranova’s rights in communication with certain people, as well as in use of telecommunications. The defense insisted that there was no need to choose a preventive measure, since the Criminal Code did not provide for this on a mandatory basis. As a result, the court ruled on house arrest with a temporary restriction. My client is forbidden to leave her house from 22.00 to 6.00,» said Bakyt Avtandil uulu.

Recall, Asel Koduranova was handed a notice of suspicion of committing crimes under Articles 43 Part 2 (organization of a crime) and 244 Part 3 (hostage-taking and keeping a person to force the state to take or refrain from committing any act as a direct or indirect condition of hostage release) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.
