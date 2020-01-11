Sooronbai Jeenbekov proposes name for new park in southern part of Bishkek

A park with a total area of ​​10.22 hectares will be located at the intersection of Tokombaev and Baitik Baatyr Streets in Bishkek. President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the park zone in the southern part of Bishkek. Press service of the President reported.

«One of the directions of state policy is return of illegally allocated park land to the municipal property,» the President said.

«Children are our future, our hope. All our efforts and deeds are aimed at ensuring their happy life,» the President stressed and proposed to name the zone a recreation park for children «Balalyk» (Childhood).

The head of state expressed confidence that the new park would become a favorite recreation place for children and their parents.

The President, recalling that Frunze city was famous for its cleanliness and greenery in the Soviet times, regretted that many park areas and lands in the capital have been allocated for construction over the years of independence.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that along with the development of infrastructure, attention should be paid to preservation of park areas, creation of comfortable conditions for recreation of citizens and guests of the city.

The head of state noted with satisfaction that eight capital’s parks and mini parks have been reconstructed recently. In 2020, construction of six new parks with a total area of ​​55 hectares is planned in Bishkek. Over the past two years, 6.5 hectares of land have been returned to Bishkek and allocated for construction of parks.