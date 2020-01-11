11:34
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov proposes name for new park in southern part of Bishkek

A park with a total area of ​​10.22 hectares will be located at the intersection of Tokombaev and Baitik Baatyr Streets in Bishkek. President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the park zone in the southern part of Bishkek. Press service of the President reported.

«One of the directions of state policy is return of illegally allocated park land to the municipal property,» the President said.

«Children are our future, our hope. All our efforts and deeds are aimed at ensuring their happy life,» the President stressed and proposed to name the zone a recreation park for children «Balalyk» (Childhood).

The head of state expressed confidence that the new park would become a favorite recreation place for children and their parents.

The President, recalling that Frunze city was famous for its cleanliness and greenery in the Soviet times, regretted that many park areas and lands in the capital have been allocated for construction over the years of independence.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that along with the development of infrastructure, attention should be paid to preservation of park areas, creation of comfortable conditions for recreation of citizens and guests of the city.

The head of state noted with satisfaction that eight capital’s parks and mini parks have been reconstructed recently. In 2020, construction of six new parks with a total area of ​​55 hectares is planned in Bishkek. Over the past two years, 6.5 hectares of land have been returned to Bishkek and allocated for construction of parks.
link:
views: 94
Print
Related
New park to appear in Bishkek city
Two more parks to be laid out in Bishkek
Civil activist Kalicha Umuralieva to oversee parks in Bishkek
2.5 million soms to be spent on improvement of 2 parks in Bishkek
Bishkek mayor instructs to complete reconstruction of capital's parks by July 6
Video cameras to be installed and new toilets built in Karagachevaya grove
Inventory of green plants in Bishkek not carried out since 2005
Popular
Border conflict: Note of protest handed to Ambassador of Tajikistan Border conflict: Note of protest handed to Ambassador of Tajikistan
Border conflict: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan instructs to tighten security Border conflict: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan instructs to tighten security
Border conflict: Red Crescent Society office helps evacuated villagers Border conflict: Red Crescent Society office helps evacuated villagers
U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan condemns attack on journalist Bolot Temirov U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan condemns attack on journalist Bolot Temirov
11 January, Saturday
11:20
YouTube Project Marketing Manager from Kyrgyzstan joins Forbes list YouTube Project Marketing Manager from Kyrgyzstan joins...
10:12
Citizens of Azerbaijan rob Kyrgyzstani in St. Petersburg
10:00
Sooronbai Jeenbekov proposes name for new park in southern part of Bishkek
09:46
Retail prices of coal decrease in most regions of Kyrgyzstan
10 January, Friday
17:52
Ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov to be released in 2026
17:44
Friendship Park of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan to be laid out in Bishkek
16:16
U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan condemns attack on journalist Bolot Temirov
16:06
Border conflict: Red Crescent Society office helps evacuated villagers
15:57
Safety measures to be improved at all production sites of Kumtor mine