More than half of Bishkek residents have no opportunity to walk in parks

More than half of Bishkek residents do not have an opportunity to walk in parks and public gardens. Study conducted by Archa Initiative Public Foundation says.

The foundation notes that the relevance of walking to parks and squares during a pandemic is important.

«It has been scientifically proven that ultraviolet light destroys the nature of the virus and contributes to human recovery, and also minimizes the risks of infection. In addition, phytoncides secreted by green plants disinfect the air and have a positive effect on our immunity,» the organization stresses.

According to the PF, parks, public gardens and boulevards occupy about three percent of the territory of the capital. Only citizens living in 37 percent of Bishkek’s territory have access to them on foot.