Head of Nashe Pravo Public Foundation Kalicha Umuralieva was appointed the Director of City Parks municipal enterprise. The mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov signed a corresponding order.

Kalicha Umuralieva toldwhat she would do. «We have a controversial issue in each park, but I have a program for the protection and development of park areas. I have common views with the mayor’s team on the parks and, I think, there will be no contradictions,» Kalicha Umuralieva said.

She added that she would have to actively work on the parks and deputies of the City Council.

The mayor’s office stressed that Kalicha Umuralieva is actively involved in the public life of the capital and is now in the team of like-minded people.