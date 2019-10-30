Two more parks to be laid out in Bishkek

Two more parks will appear in the southern part of the capital. The Bishkek City Administration reported. The head of Bishkekglavarchitektura municipal enterprise Askhat Tuleberdiev presented their projects at a meeting.

One park will be built on the Southern highway — this is the second part of Yntymak park. It was opened by the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov on the eve of the Independence Day.

The second is Health park. It will appear on the site of the existing Love park, which is also located next to Yntymak.

According to the press service of the Bishkek City Administration, Aziz Surakmatov instructed Mirlan Amanturov, Deputy Mayor for Housing and Public Utilities, and city services involved in the construction of new parks to once again check estimates and optimize the cost of construction of the new public spaces.

«The city administration is faced with the task of realizing the projects as they were created, taking into account the world standards, as well as the opinions and wishes of citizens,» he said.