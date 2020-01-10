17:09
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Safety measures to be improved at all production sites of Kumtor mine

Rescue operations to search for two mine workers, who went missing as a result of a movement of waste rock dumps near Lysii area on December 1, 2019, were stopped. The decision to stop the search operation was made with the consent of the relatives of the missing employees. Kumtor Gold Company said in an official statement.

«We all deeply regret this accident and express our deepest condolences to the families, relatives and colleagues of the victims,» said Daniel Desjardins, Vice President and Chief Production Officer at Centerra Gold.

Related news
Incident at Kumtor: Search for missing employees stopped
He stressed that the enterprise would work closely with employees of state institutions to investigate the causes of the waste rock movement, to get a clear idea of ​​what caused the movement of the rock, and to get recommendations for using more advanced labor methods to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

«Kumtor Company has taken serious steps to improve the situation regarding labor safety at our world-class enterprise and pays constant attention to issues related to the life and health of its full-time employees, as well as all contract workers, no matter where they work. Ensuring safety at the workplace, protecting the life and health of employees is the main principle that we follow in our daily activities. The tragedy further strengthened the conviction of the need to improve safety measures at all, without exception, company’s production sites,» Daniel Desjardins said.
link:
views: 83
Print
Related
Incident at Kumtor: Search for missing employees stopped
Mendkovich: If incident occurred not at Kumtor, we wouldn’t have known about it
Ivan Ippolitov: Politicization of incident at Kumtor may end badly
Kumtor incident. Rescuers find car of missing employees
Kumtor incident. Deputies offer to create commission
Kumtor incident. Additional machinery involved in search for employees
Kumtor incident. 28 heavy vehicles involved in search
Photo of the day. Place of search and dump movement at Kumtor
Eldar Tadzhibaev: Two investigations should be conducted after Kumtor incident
Kumtor mine incident. Search complicated by large volume of dumps
Popular
4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan 4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan
Banks of Kyrgyzstan to request more information when sending money Banks of Kyrgyzstan to request more information when sending money
Driver’s licenses issued on public holidays in Kyrgyzstan: January 6 -7 Driver’s licenses issued on public holidays in Kyrgyzstan: January 6 -7
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
10 January, Friday
16:16
U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan condemns attack on journalist Bolot Temirov U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan condemns attack on journalis...
16:06
Border conflict: Red Crescent Society office helps evacuated villagers
15:57
Safety measures to be improved at all production sites of Kumtor mine
15:41
Prime Minister promises to step up fight against shadow economy
15:30
Details of detention of deputy’s brother with bribe announced