Safety measures to be improved at all production sites of Kumtor mine

Rescue operations to search for two mine workers, who went missing as a result of a movement of waste rock dumps near Lysii area on December 1, 2019, were stopped. The decision to stop the search operation was made with the consent of the relatives of the missing employees. Kumtor Gold Company said in an official statement.

«We all deeply regret this accident and express our deepest condolences to the families, relatives and colleagues of the victims,» said Daniel Desjardins, Vice President and Chief Production Officer at Centerra Gold.

He stressed that the enterprise would work closely with employees of state institutions to investigate the causes of the waste rock movement, to get a clear idea of ​​what caused the movement of the rock, and to get recommendations for using more advanced labor methods to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

«Kumtor Company has taken serious steps to improve the situation regarding labor safety at our world-class enterprise and pays constant attention to issues related to the life and health of its full-time employees, as well as all contract workers, no matter where they work. Ensuring safety at the workplace, protecting the life and health of employees is the main principle that we follow in our daily activities. The tragedy further strengthened the conviction of the need to improve safety measures at all, without exception, company’s production sites,» Daniel Desjardins said.