Women, children staying in Syria, Iraqi Kurdistan to be returned to Kyrgyzstan

Our compatriots, women and children, who ended up in military camps, in particular of Iraqi Kurdistan (a self-proclaimed state), have to be returned to Kyrgyzstan from Syria. Public and political activist Kubanychbek Toktosunov said at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, ordinary citizens and businessmen decided to take on this mission.

«More than a thousand women and children from Kyrgyzstan are in the camps of Syria and Iraqi Kurdistan, including in the camps of Bashar al-Assad. There is no need to wait for the state to do this. We don’t care who these people are by nationality. This is part of the people, and without its part, the people are disabled. There are cases when children were left in camps without parents. We understand that an interdepartmental commission was set up in May to rescue our women and children. But we decided to help in this good deed, and there is no politics here. We just got together and are not affiliated with anyone,» explained Kubanychbek Toktosunov.

He added that the missionaries are ready at their own expense to bring these women and their children.

In addition, the public figure noted, they were ready to create a special center at their expense for further rehabilitation.

It is planned to return 150 people to the country in September. Kubanychbek Toktosunov assured that he had enough opportunities and experience to implement this initiative.