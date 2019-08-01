16:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Women, children staying in Syria, Iraqi Kurdistan to be returned to Kyrgyzstan

Our compatriots, women and children, who ended up in military camps, in particular of Iraqi Kurdistan (a self-proclaimed state), have to be returned to Kyrgyzstan from Syria. Public and political activist Kubanychbek Toktosunov said at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, ordinary citizens and businessmen decided to take on this mission.

«More than a thousand women and children from Kyrgyzstan are in the camps of Syria and Iraqi Kurdistan, including in the camps of Bashar al-Assad. There is no need to wait for the state to do this. We don’t care who these people are by nationality. This is part of the people, and without its part, the people are disabled. There are cases when children were left in camps without parents. We understand that an interdepartmental commission was set up in May to rescue our women and children. But we decided to help in this good deed, and there is no politics here. We just got together and are not affiliated with anyone,» explained Kubanychbek Toktosunov.

He added that the missionaries are ready at their own expense to bring these women and their children.

In addition, the public figure noted, they were ready to create a special center at their expense for further rehabilitation.

It is planned to return 150 people to the country in September. Kubanychbek Toktosunov assured that he had enough opportunities and experience to implement this initiative.
link:
views: 97
Print
Related
Mercenary from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Trained in Syria militant detained in Kyrgyzstan
Militant transporting people to Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria
Sponsor of militants in Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Terrorist, participant of hostilities in Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz Border Service comments on transporting people to Syria
SCNS detains militant of international terrorist organization
Jalal-Abad resident sentenced to 5 years in jail for participation in Syria war
MIA announces increase in Kyrgyzstanis in extremist organizations
Popular
Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov
Pamela Catalan from Argentina: I love Kyrgyz lepyoshka and boorsok Pamela Catalan from Argentina: I love Kyrgyz lepyoshka and boorsok
Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka
Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution