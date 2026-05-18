Cabinet working to remove two Kyrgyz banks from European sanctions list

A meeting of journalists with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, is taking place today, May,18, at Yntymak Ordo as part of the Open Cabinet project.

When asked by 24.kgnews agency whether Kyrgyzstan is considering closing sanctioned banks to address Western sanctions, the deputy prime minister stated that such an issue is not on the agenda.

«We are currently working hard to remove two banks—Keremet Bank and Tolubay Bank—from the European sanctions list. We have practically proven that, firstly, Tolubay Bank does not have such a volume of operations that it would fall under such suspicion. Yes, it does finance certain affiliated news agencies, but the volumes are not that significant. And our colleagues from the European Union understand this. We are currently working very hard. We have formed a working group, and it is in constant communication.

I think that thanks to dialogue, our Tajik colleagues were able to withdraw two of their banks. They demonstrated that they don’t handle such volumes of transactions. Our situation is slightly different. We share borders, firstly, with China, and secondly, we are connected to the Eurasian space. Therefore, given our very high transit potential, there is a high risk. We are simply in a risk zone, which is being monitored through joint efforts,» Daniyar Amangeldiev noted.

When asked further about whether any significant consequences for the banking sector were expected, the Deputy Cabinet Chairman said no.

«I would like to note one significant indicator: our state-owned bank issued corporate financial instruments for the first time, worth $500 million. We issued sovereign Eurobonds worth $700 million last year, and this year, a corporate company issued $500 million.

After completing these procedures, there were meetings with the UK Sanctions Plenipotentiary Representative. And, in principle, there is a mutual understanding. There’s an understanding that our economies are highly integrated, and within the Eurasian community, we depend on each other. Everyone understands these processes perfectly.

The key is to always maintain dialogue. Without dialogue, one-sided opinions emerge. It’s crucial that we can always prove and demonstrate our position. We pursue a completely transparent policy and don’t try to hide anything. This was demonstrated by our president’s speech at the UN, where he declared his readiness to provide access to our financial sector through independent audit firms that value their reputation and can provide an independent expert opinion on this matter.

I believe the findings of the Big Four are recognized worldwide. We are fully prepared, we hide nothing, and we are open to dialogue. This is a positive trend, and it is supported by our partners, because we are always open and ready for dialogue,» he added.