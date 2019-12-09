Aknet scandal. Case sent to Prosecutor General’s Office

Pre-trial proceedings against a president of Aknet LLC Kuban Azhimudinov have been completed. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Earlier, the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes investigated the criminal case against Kuban Azhimudinov, and a tax evasion in the total amount of 150 million soms was revealed as a result. The Prosecutor General’s Office charged the Internal Affairs Ministry with investigation of the case.

According to the agency, additional facts of tax evasion by the president of Aknet LLC for a total amount of 616,816 million soms were revealed.

In addition, facts of misappropriation and embezzlement through illegal write-offs, non-receipt to the cash desk for a total amount of 384,901 million soms were revealed.

Pre-trial proceedings against the president of Aknet LLC have been completed and sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office for examination and subsequent sending based on jurisdiction.

The head of Aknet company was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility on May 28. After 48 hours, the court granted a request of the investigation and issued a decision on the arrest of Kuban Azhimudinov.

The Internet service provider Aknet came to the attention of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes at the end of November 2018. The reason for the proceedings was an appeal to the Financial police of one of the co-founders of the company. He accused his partners of understating the proceeds, transfer of money from the LLC, concluding fictitious agreements and other offenses. The company currently has a new team of top managers.