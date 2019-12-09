16:01
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Aknet scandal. Case sent to Prosecutor General’s Office

Pre-trial proceedings against a president of Aknet LLC Kuban Azhimudinov have been completed. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Earlier, the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes investigated the criminal case against Kuban Azhimudinov, and a tax evasion in the total amount of 150 million soms was revealed as a result. The Prosecutor General’s Office charged the Internal Affairs Ministry with investigation of the case.

According to the agency, additional facts of tax evasion by the president of Aknet LLC for a total amount of 616,816 million soms were revealed.

In addition, facts of misappropriation and embezzlement through illegal write-offs, non-receipt to the cash desk for a total amount of 384,901 million soms were revealed.

Pre-trial proceedings against the president of Aknet LLC have been completed and sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office for examination and subsequent sending based on jurisdiction.

The head of Aknet company was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility on May 28. After 48 hours, the court granted a request of the investigation and issued a decision on the arrest of Kuban Azhimudinov.

The Internet service provider Aknet came to the attention of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes at the end of November 2018. The reason for the proceedings was an appeal to the Financial police of one of the co-founders of the company. He accused his partners of understating the proceeds, transfer of money from the LLC, concluding fictitious agreements and other offenses. The company currently has a new team of top managers.
link:
views: 64
Print
Related
Scandal at Aknet. Investigation extended for a month
Aknet scandal. City court remands Kuban Azhimudinov in custody
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet
Aknet scandal. Kuban Azhimudinov to be placed in detention center 1
Scandal in Aknet. Founders of company can not get into office
Aknet scandal. Employees are asked not to succumb to provocations
Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested
Aknet transfers 64 mln soms to single account for fighting corruption
Brother of Aknet founder accused of raiding
Scandal in Aknet. Company’s lawyer states about illegality of searches
Popular
Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek
India allocates several scholarships for Kyrgyzstanis to study at universities India allocates several scholarships for Kyrgyzstanis to study at universities
9 December, Monday
15:52
Uzbekistanis to be able to vote in elections to Oliy Majlis in Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistanis to be able to vote in elections to Oliy Ma...
15:38
President awards best employees of judicial system of Kyrgyzstan
15:29
Aknet scandal. Case sent to Prosecutor General’s Office
15:19
Kyrgyzstan’s PM expresses condolences over traffic accident in Orenburg Oblast
15:01
State prosecution asks 15 years in jail for ex-mayor of Bishkek Kulmatov