FIFA studies football in Kyrgyzstan, presents nationwide development plan

A meeting dedicated to the development of grassroots and amateur football in Kyrgyzstan was held in Bishkek as part of the FIFA Amateur Event.

The event brought together representatives of the Kyrgyz Football Union, regional football organizations and leagues, as well as FIFA specialists.

FIFA Regional Technical Consultant Gaioz Darsadze and Football Analytics Manager Raimondas Statkevičius presented the results of a large-scale study on the state of grassroots football in Kyrgyzstan.

According to organizers, the research was conducted by FIFA experts over a two-year period and covered 185 countries worldwide.

The experts analyzed grassroots football governance, infrastructure, competition systems, club operations, education, and the development of futsal, beach soccer, mini-football, school football, and amateur football.

Technical Director of the Kyrgyz Football Union Dainis Kazakevich presented projects aimed at developing grassroots football in Kyrgyzstan and outlined plans for the coming years.

Key priorities include developing football infrastructure in the regions, supporting youth and women’s football, expanding school tournaments, and increasing the number of amateur competitions.

Participants also discussed measures to improve access to football for residents across all regions of the country.