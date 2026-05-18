15:40
USD 87.45
EUR 101.73
RUB 1.19
English

FIFA studies football in Kyrgyzstan, presents nationwide development plan

A meeting dedicated to the development of grassroots and amateur football in Kyrgyzstan was held in Bishkek as part of the FIFA Amateur Event.

The event brought together representatives of the Kyrgyz Football Union, regional football organizations and leagues, as well as FIFA specialists.

FIFA Regional Technical Consultant Gaioz Darsadze and Football Analytics Manager Raimondas Statkevičius presented the results of a large-scale study on the state of grassroots football in Kyrgyzstan.

According to organizers, the research was conducted by FIFA experts over a two-year period and covered 185 countries worldwide.

The experts analyzed grassroots football governance, infrastructure, competition systems, club operations, education, and the development of futsal, beach soccer, mini-football, school football, and amateur football.

Technical Director of the Kyrgyz Football Union Dainis Kazakevich presented projects aimed at developing grassroots football in Kyrgyzstan and outlined plans for the coming years.

Key priorities include developing football infrastructure in the regions, supporting youth and women’s football, expanding school tournaments, and increasing the number of amateur competitions.

Participants also discussed measures to improve access to football for residents across all regions of the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/374260/
views: 117
Print
Related
CAFA Championship: Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan play to a draw
Kasymaliev meets with national team coaches after being elected as head of KFU
Urmat Abdukaimov appointed head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s Olympic football team
 Kyrgyzstan to host AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in 2026
 Kyrgyz football reaches new level: KFU receives ISO certificate
Sadyr Japarov promises to build football pitches in every village
CAFA U17 Championship: Kyrgyzstan’s football team loses to Tajikistan
CAFA (U17): Kyrgyzstan’s national football team defeats Afghanistan
Kyrgyzstan undergoes AFC inspection as candidate to host U23 Asian Cup
Kyrgyzstan’s U17 football team to participate in CAFA Championship
Popular
MMA fighter Medet Jeenaliev dies in Issyk-Kul region MMA fighter Medet Jeenaliev dies in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reaches 602.7 billion soms since start of 2026 Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reaches 602.7 billion soms since start of 2026
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrives in Kazakhstan on state visit President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrives in Kazakhstan on state visit
Japarov and Mirziyoyev discuss strengthening Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan alliance Japarov and Mirziyoyev discuss strengthening Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan alliance
18 May, Monday
15:31
Risk of Ebola importation to Kyrgyzstan remains low — Health Ministry Risk of Ebola importation to Kyrgyzstan remains low — H...
15:10
Cabinet allocates additional 680 million soms to support SMEs
14:58
FIFA studies football in Kyrgyzstan, presents nationwide development plan
14:48
Supreme Court acquits former MP Omurbek Bakirov of vote-buying charges
14:38
Cabinet working to remove two Kyrgyz banks from European sanctions list