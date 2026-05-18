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Supreme Court acquits former MP Omurbek Bakirov of vote-buying charges

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan overturned the decisions of two previous courts in the case of former Zhogorku Kenesh deputy Omurbek Bakirov and fully acquitted him. Sources close to Bakirov reported.

In December 2023, the Nookat District Court found Omurbek Bakirov guilty of vote-buying in the 2021 parliamentary elections and fined him 200,000 soms.

In March 2024, the Osh Regional Court upheld this decision.

Amid the legal proceedings, on August 26, 2023, the Central Election Commission prematurely stripped Omurbek Bakirov of his parliamentary mandate and revoked his parliamentary ID.

Previously, the Supreme Court also upheld the decision to annul the election results in single-mandate constituency No. 4 Kok-Zhar, in Nookat district, where Bakirov was elected as a deputy.

The legal dispute was prompted by a statement by one of the candidates, Ravshanbek Rysbaev, who in late 2022 accused Omurbek Bakirov of vote-buying and demanded that his mandate be annulled.

Bakirov himself had previously linked the pressure on him to his position on the Kempirabad issue. In November 2022, during discussions of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border agreement, he had a public altercation with the then head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev.
link: https://24.kg/english/374257/
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