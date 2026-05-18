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First hearing in case against Kamchybek Tashiev to be held behind closed doors

Preliminary hearings in the criminal case against former head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev are scheduled to take place today, May 18, at the Pervomaisky District Court in Bishkek.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office approved the indictment and referred the case to court.

According to lawyer Ikramidin Aitkulov, Kamchybek Tashiev has been charged with preparation for the violent seizure of power and abuse of office. Several other individuals are also involved in the case.

The criminal case has been classified as «secret,» therefore court proceedings will be conducted behind closed doors. Participants in the process are prohibited from disclosing investigation materials or details of the hearings.

President Sadyr Japarov previously stated that investigators and the court should determine any possible involvement of Kamchybek Tashiev in the so-called «Letter of 75.»
link: https://24.kg/english/374277/
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