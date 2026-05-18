Risk of Ebola importation to Kyrgyzstan remains low — Health Ministry

No cases of Ebola have been reported in Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

According to the ministry, the risk of virus being imported into the country is currently assessed as low, but the Ministry of Health is taking all necessary measures to ensure the healthcare system is prepared for potential biological threats.

Ebola disease is a particularly dangerous viral infection with a high fatality rate. The disease is transmitted through direct contact with the blood and other bodily fluids of an infected person or animal, as well as through contaminated objects and surfaces. Airborne transmission is not typical for the Ebola virus.

Symptoms may include:

sudden increase in body temperature;

severe weakness and fatigue;

headache and muscle pain;

sore throat;

nausea, vomiting, diarrhea;

abdominal pain;

In some cases, hemorrhagic manifestations (bleeding) have been reported.

It is noted that the Kyrgyz Republic is continuously monitoring the international epidemiological situation and cooperating with the World Health Organization and relevant international organizations.

In addition, an inspection is underway to ensure the preparedness of sanitary and quarantine points at state borders in the event of the importation of hantavirus infection.

The Kyrgyz Ministry of Health recommends that citizens:

consider the epidemiological situation when planning tourist, business, and official trips to African countries;

observe personal hygiene measures;

if symptoms develop during a flight or at the airport, notify specialists at the airport sanitary and quarantine points;

when returning from countries where Ebola cases have been reported and symptoms develop, seek medical attention immediately and report your travel itinerary. If you suspect an infection or have any questions, please call the Public Health Emergency Operations Center hotline: 0312 323292.

WHO previously declared an international health emergency due to the Ebola outbreak in Congo and Uganda. Eighty deaths suspected to be related to Ebola have been reported, along with 246 suspected cases of infection, eight of which have been laboratory-confirmed. Additionally, two laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus, one of which was fatal, were reported in Kampala, Uganda, on May 15 and 16.