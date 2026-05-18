Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet has no plans to issue Eurobonds in 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan does not plan to issue Eurobonds in 2026, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet, Daniyar Amangeldiev, said during a meeting with journalists.

According to him, the country’s external and domestic debt remain stable due to economic growth.

«As you know, our external debt and its servicing are closely tied to economic indicators, particularly the volume of gross domestic product. The gap that existed before 2022 and the current state of the economy allow us to undertake significant borrowing.

A decision has been made to attract funds only for economic projects that have repayment potential. If you look at the structure of our borrowings, you will see that they are directed exclusively to this sector. We have stopped taking loans to support the budget, cover social expenditures, or pay salaries. Previously, we borrowed funds for budget support, but today we have completely abandoned this practice,» Daniyar Amangeldiev explained.

He added that during foreign visits in previous years, the Kyrgyz side regularly sought grants to support the state budget.

«Since 2021, the head of state has said that we should become financially independent. Today, the size of our economy has exceeded 2 trillion soms, while the state budget has reached 1 trillion soms. Reforms were also carried out through domestic bonds. This allowed us to diversify the deposit base accumulated by our banks so that it works for the benefit of the economy.

I believe this is a very positive indicator. Previously, the deposit base was always high, but banks were essentially engaged only in ‘pawnshop-style’ financing. Now these financial resources are being directed toward stimulating and accelerating economic growth,» he added.

It should be recalled that in 2025, the Ministry of Finance issued sovereign Eurobonds worth $700 million on the London Stock Exchange.